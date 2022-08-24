(T) – taped (JIP) – joined in progress

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

LLWS, Chinese Taipei-Mexico, ESPN, 1 p.m.

MLB, teams TBD, MLB Net, 1 p.m.

MLB, San Francisco-Detroit, Bally Detroit, 1 p.m.

LLWS, Tennessee-Hawaii, ESPN, 3 p.m.

LLWS, Nicaragua-Curacao, ESPN, 5 p.m.

LLWS, Pennsylvania-Texas, ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB, White Sox-Baltimore, FS1/NBC Chicago, 7 p.m.

MLB, Cincinnati-Philadelphia, Bally Indiana, 7 p.m.

MLB, St. Louis-Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 8 p.m.

MLB, teams TBD, MLB Net, 10 p.m.

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Connecticut-Dallas, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

GOLF

PGA, TOUR Championship Charity Challenge, TGC, 2:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

MWL, TINCAPS-Great Lakes, 1380 AM, 7 p.m.

MLB, St. Louis-Chicago Cubs, 92.7 FM, 8 p.m.

TV, radio listings subject to change