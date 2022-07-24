Fort Wayne native Hyrum Hart won the Professional Disc Golf Association junior world championship for players age 12 and under Saturday, posting a total score of 32 under par, 10 strokes better than his closest competitor.
Hart, 11, who finished 11th in the same division a year earlier, was two strokes behind the leader after a first-round score of 55, tied for the lead after a second-round 53 and then ran away with the tournament with scores of 47 and 48 in the final two full rounds, one of only two players in the tournament to shoot back-to-back rounds in the 40s. He easily held his advantage through the semifinals and finals in the event held in Peoria, Illinois.
“In the beginning, it was nerve-wracking to watch,” Hart’s father, David Hart, said. “I told him before he started, ‘I don’t care if you win, I just want you to be happy when it’s over and feel like you did your best.’ So it was just so satisfying to see him throw smart shots and play the game the way he knows he’s supposed to.
“To watch him throw that last putt in was incredible.”
The younger Hart, who will turn 12 on Monday and will attend Shawnee Middle School next year, started playing disc golf at 6 years old, when he found some discs his father kept in the garage. Extensive practicing at Shoaff Park followed and a win in the under-10 division of the Vehicle City Open in Flint, Michigan, in July 2020 was his first official victory.
Fair pond
Youth who attend the Indiana State Fair can be introduced to the sport of fishing by volunteering at the Indiana DNR’s Fishin’ Pond, which is beside the Natural Resources Building on the fairgrounds in Indianapolis.
The Fishin’ Pond is a free, immersive experience for ages 5 to 17. Volunteers are needed to help youth register to fish, bait hooks, remove fish from hooks and use fishing equipment. The Fishin’ Pond is open July 29, is the fair’s opening day, as well as all Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 21. Two separate volunteer shifts are available on each of those days: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Volunteers, who will work alongside DNR staff members, receive a free parking pass, state fair entry and a Fishin’ Pond volunteer T-shirt. You can register for one or more shifts online at www.in.gov/dnr/places-to-go/events/dnr-at-the-state-fair/dnr-state-fair-fishin-pond/.