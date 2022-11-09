GEORGETOWN (KY.) 73, SAINT FRANCIS 65: In Georgetown, Kentucky, the Tigers scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to pull away. Cassidy Crawford led the Cougars (3-2) with 21 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double on the season while Emily Parrett had 14 points and Reganne Pate added 13. The Cougars shot 45% from the floor, 30% from beyond the 3-point line, and 46% from the free throw line.
INDIANA-SOUTH BEND 71, HUNTINGTON 63: In South Bend, Maddie Gard scored a game-high 21 points as the hosts used a 22-13 fourth quarter effort to win. Emily Seboe led the Foresters (2-3) with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting (4 of 8 on 3-pointers). Logan Rowles added 10 points off the bench. Huntington shot 46.2% from the floor, 32% from beyond the 3-point line, and 58.3% from the free throw line.
TRINE 77, BENDICTINE (Ill.) 34: At Angola, Sierra Hinds scored a game-high 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting (3 of 5 on 3-pointers) as the Thunder led by 18 afte one quarter and 30 at halftime to cruise to the win in their season opener. Forward Sam Underhill added 11 points as 11 players scored for Trine, which shot 50% (29 of 58) from the field and 29.4% (5 of 17) on 3-pointers.