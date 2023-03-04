Hidi Gaff certainly doesn’t consider herself a master at running. That said, masters events continue to provide her with a challenge – one she’s come to enjoy once again, as evidenced by her sixth-place finish in the USA Track & Field Masters 5K on Feb. 25 in Atlanta.
“Going into a race as a runner who’s trying to win or achieve a certain time, it’s good to know you’re definitely going to run a 5K or a 10K,” Gaff said. “A lot of local and regional races aren’t necessarily certified, so for me, it’s important, if I’m going to run a race, I’m going to for sure hit a certain distance.
“The people I’ve been meeting and the places I’ve gotten to travel for those events have been amazing.”
After running for three years in high school and two years in college, Gaff stepped away from the sport to start a family. Ultimately, that break lasted about 12 years, until her oldest son wrapped up his first season of cross country in middle school. When he asked his mom to join him in training, she jumped at the chance.
While the Fort Wayne resident enjoys the longer distances, she finds purpose in running the shorter distances. Namely, building speed through the shorter distances to ultimately run the longer races faster. As she explained, her perfect race features the last mile as the fastest mile.
That strategy paid off in Atlanta, even in light of a hilly course that featured 144 feet of elevation. Of particular note, Gaff and the other racers faced an uphill slope for almost the entire last mile of the 5,000-meter course.
“When the last mile was all uphill, I didn’t know if that strategy would pan out, but I passed a lot of people on that last hill and that was pleasantly surprising for me,” Gaff said. “I kind of went into it with an open mind, and I’m pretty glad I did. Had I just looked at certain names of people, I might have let that stop me from passing them in the race. I just went in and raced 5K hard.”
Gaff will use that speed work in a different fashion altogether next weekend when she competes at the USATF Indoor Nationals on Friday and March 11 in Louisville. Gaff will run in two events, the 1,500 and the 3,000, with a goal of finishing in the top three in both.
“I’m going to race as hard as I can,” Gaff said. “Indoor events are much shorter, so this is me getting out of my comfort zone with me working on my speed and hopefully that’ll translate into the longer events outdoor that I enjoy more.”
From there, Gaff hopes that short-distance training pays off in longer events moving forward, as she plans to run the Shamrock Shuffle 8K in Chicago on March 26, followed by half marathons in Toledo in April and Indianapolis in May. To date, Gaff’s best finishing time in a half marathon is 1 hour, 24 minutes.
“I would like to be the first masters finisher (in Chicago),” Gaff said. “It’s not a designated award for that race, but it’s a personal goal. I’d like to run that (race in) under 30 minutes, but Chicago weather in March is always unpredictable. (In the half marathons), I would like to place in the top 2-3 masters finishers overall and hopefully run a (personal record).”