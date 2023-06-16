It was a night for celebration, as the TinCaps welcomed their 5 millionth fan since the team moved to downtown’s Parkview Field from the former Memorial Stadium. And they did it on Hispanic Heritage Night with a sellout crowd of 7,440 fans on hand, as the TinCaps temporarily rebranded as Las Manzanas Luchadoras (Spanish for Fighting Apples).
The only thing missing Friday was a victory. The Dayton Dragons won 11-8; Austin Hendrick’s two-run single keyed a three-run ninth inning for the Dragons (31-30), who have won back-to-back games since dropping a series-opening doubleheader at Parkview Field on Wednesday.
For the TinCaps (29-32), Jakob Marsee was 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBI. Justin Farmer was 2 for 4 with two RBI. And Nathan Martorella was 1 for 3 with a home run, three runs and two RBI.
Dayton had 17 of the game’s 26 hits, including home runs by Hendrick, who was 2 for 6, and Austin Callahan, who was 2 for 5 in a game that featured eight pitchers.
It was the fourth sellout of the season for the TinCaps, who came into the night averaging 4,509 fans, the fourth highest average of the 60 teams in High-A and Single-A.