The 65th Mad Anthonys Pro-Am will take place Monday at Pine Valley Country Club. The event will begin at noon.
Among the pros playing this year is defending champion Michael Asbell, who shot a 5-under 66 at Fort Wayne Country Club to take the $5,000 first prize last year. Asbell also won the 2019 Indiana PGA Championship.
Joining Asbell are Michael O’Toole, a past participant in the Senior PGA Championship; Michael Schumacher, winner of the 1984 National PGA Club Professional Championship; Carson Wattenbarger, winner of the PGA Southern Open; and Timothy Wiseman, a past participant in the U.S. Open.
The event will feature more than two dozen five-person groups, with each group including a professional player and four amateurs. The pros will be playing for a share of the $31,000 purse.
GOLF
Kupcho leads LPGA event by 2
Jennifer Kupcho opened a two-stroke lead over defending champion Nelly Korda in the LPGA Meijer Classic, shooting a 5-under 67 in windy conditions in Belmont, Michigan. Kupcho had a 14-under 130 total at Blythefield Country Club.
FOOTBALL
Commanders fined $100,000
A person with knowledge of the decision said the NFL has fined the Washington Commanders $100,000 and stripped the team of two offseason workouts next year because of excessive contact in practice among players. The fine, which was first reported by ESPN, applies to coach Ron Rivera, who was incensed by one particular hit during organized team activities to the point he stopped practice to lecture his team. Safety Jeremy Reaves made significant contact with receiver Dyami Brown during practice without pads June 8.
HOCKEY
AHL club signs K’s defenseman
Defenseman Darien Kielb, who played 18 games for the Komets last season, signed an American Hockey League contract with the Bakersfield Condors. Pinnacle Hockey Management reported the deal.
Former governor to buy Predators
The chairman of the Nashville Predators has agreed to sell the majority of his stake in the NHL team to former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, whose brother Jimmy owns the Cleveland Browns. No details of the purchase price were disclosed for a franchise valued recently at $680 million by Sportico.
Tennis
Nadal eyes Wimbledon try
Rafael Nadal will try to play at Wimbledon after going “a week without limping” thanks to new treatment on his painful left foot, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said.