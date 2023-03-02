Trevelin Queen scored a game-high 33 points on 10-of-20 shooting but the Mad Ants couldn't overcome a nine-point first-quarter deficit in losing 135-125 to Raptors 905 on Thursday at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario.
Jeff Dowtin led nine Raptors in double-figure scoring with 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers.
The hosts led the Mad Ants in rebounds (51-40), blocks (7-2), fast break points (23-10), and points in the paint (76-46).
Justin Amderson had 29 points for the visitors and Jermaine Samuels added 22 as Fort Wayne dropped its second straight game and fell to 13-11. Raptors 905 improved to 11-10.