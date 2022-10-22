The Mad Ants selected Abu Kigab in the G League Draft an Saturday. The 6-foot-7 forward was the 13th overall pick after playing for the Toronto Raptors in NBA Summer League.
Kigab, 23, finished his college career with Boise State, after also playing at Oregon. He averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 points and 2.4 assists last season and was selected Second Team All-Mountain West for the second time. He was the conference’s tournament MVP last season, too.
Originally from Sudan, he moved to Canada at 9 and has played for the Canadian national team in under-19 and under-18 tournaments.
The Mad Ants will announce their roster Sunday in advance of Monday’s training camp start at Indianapolis. They won’t be in Fort Wayne until a Nov. 1 media day.
The first pick in the draft was Sam Merrill to Cleveland.