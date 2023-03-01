The Mad Ants have signed Jared Wilson-Frame, who averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Iowa Wolves this season. He also played for the Delaware Blue Coats and Capital City Go-Go. He replaces Brandon Rachal, who was just added to the roster Tuesday.
