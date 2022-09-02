CLEVELAND – Cal Raleigh homered twice, Luis Castillo pitched six solid innings and the Seattle Mariners pushed their winning streak to five with a 6-1 victory Friday night over the Cleveland Guardians, who at least ended their longest scoreless drought – 27 innings – in 31 years.
The Mariners have won seven of eight and 12 of 16 to keep pace in the AL wild-card chase. Cleveland has lost four of five.
Baseball
MLB news
At St. Petersburg, Florida, Jeffrey Springs pitched neatly into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a seventh-inning two-run homer, and the Tampa Bay Rays moved within five games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees with a 9-0 victory Friday night. … Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows revealed Friday he has been dealing with mental health issues and will not play again this season.
TinCaps get win
Jackson Wolf (7-8) gave up two runs and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings as Fort Wayne snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-2 win Friday over West Michigan at Parkview Field. Albert Fabian had two hits and drove in two runs for the TinCaps (48-75, 21-26 second half). Augustin Ruiz had three hits and Jarryd Dale had two hits and drove in a run.
Basketball
Gallinari tears ACL
The Boston Celtics said Friday that recent acquisition Danilo Gallinari tore his left ACL while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier.
Boxing
Shavers dies at 78
Earnie Shavers, whose thunderous punches stopped 68 fighters and earned him heavyweight title fights with Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes, has died. He was 78.
Football
Bears CEO retiring
Chicago Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips will retire at the end of the season after nearly 40 years with the franchise.