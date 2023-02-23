In Milwaukee, the Panthers (10-17, 8-11 Horizon) used a 21-2 first quarter to take the advantage that held until the final buzzer, defeating the Purdue Fort Wayne women 64-34 on Thursday.
Despite the loss, the Mastodons guaranteed themselves a home game for the Horizon League Championship on Tuesday. The start time is to be determined, based on the possibility of a doubleheader with the Mastodon men's basketball team.
Shayla Sellers led PFW (12-17, 9-10) with eight points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. Audra Emmerson added eight points.