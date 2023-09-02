The Purdue Fort Wayne women's volleyball team won the Red Flash Classic on Saturday in Loretto, Pennsylvania, picking up wins over Saint Francis (Pa.) and Manhattan to go 3-0 on the weekend.
Redshirt-freshman Panna Ratkai was named the tournament MVP for her efforts over the three matches. She averaged 4.69 kills per set, while hitting nearly .400, and added 2.69 digs per set.
Iris Riegel was also selected to the All-Tournament Team. She averaged 2.92 kills per set with a .405 hitting percentage and pitched in 0.62 blocks per set.
GAME 1 - Purdue Fort Wayne 3, Saint Francis (Pa.) 2
Purdue Fort Wayne won the morning match against the Red Flash 3-2 (25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-10) thanks in large part to its two All-Tournament selections.
Ratkai finished with 22 kills and 10 digs for a double-double, while Riegel chipped in 12 kills.
GAME 2 - Purdue Fort Wayne 3, Manhattan 1
The afternoon match went to the Mastodons as well, as they beat Manhattan 3-1 (20-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16) to sweep the tournament.
Manhattan jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to a 5-0 start in set one. The Mastodons never tied the set back up.
The Mastodons finished the match hitting .314, while adding nine aces. Ratkai hit .421 with 21 kills. Riegel hit .533 on her nine kills. Abby Stratford was uber-efficient, going 6-0-7 for .857.
Purdue Fort Wayne improved to 3-3.
The Mastodons will head east for the Ellicott Hotels Western New York Invitational, where they will play Kent State, Niagara and Canisius on September 8-9.