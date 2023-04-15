The Purdue Fort Wayne women's golf team ended the opening day of the Lady Jaguar Invitational in Carmel with a team score of 319.
Arny Dagsdottir led the team with a 79, which featured a pair of birdies on holes six and eight. This was in the midst of a five-hole stretch without a bogey.
From the No. 5 spot, Natalie Papa joined Dagsdottir with a 79. She had one birdie on hole 13, a 380-yard par-4. She had just one bogey on the back nine, setting up for an even 36 on the back. Dagsdottir and Papa are tied for 33rd.
Anna Olafsdottir was one shot behind Dagsdottir and Papa, shooting a 71. She had 12 pars, including seven on the front nine. She is tied for 37th with 18 to play.
Laura Caetano and Luiza Caetano tied for 43rd, both shooting 81. Laura had 11 pars, including a stretch of five in a row to start the back nine. After an up-and-down front nine, Luiza had a bogey-free back nine with nine pars.
Taylor Norman competed as an individual, shooting an 81 as well.
The Mastodons' 319 put them in 10th overall in the 11-team field.
The final round of the Lady Jaguar Invitational will start at 9 a.m. Sunday.