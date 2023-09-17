The Purdue Fort Wayne men's soccer team took advantage of playing a man up for the final 20 minutes of Saturday's match, as the Mastodons beat host Green Bay 2-1.
Purdue Fort Wayne is now 2-0 in Horizon League play. IUPUI is the only other unbeaten team in the league.
Abe Arellano's goal with 20:20 remaining was the game-winning goal, coming less than 10 minutes after Green Bay had a red card administered. Soshi Fujioka and James Maxwell found Arellano in the box, where he flipped a shot behind his back and into the net.
From there, the Mastodons turned away four Green Bay shots, all relatively dangerous attempts in the final 10 minutes.
The game got to that point after goals from both teams early in the contest. Seth Mahlmeister scored off an assist from Christian Leon in just the sixth minute. His shot came from just outside the 18. The Phoenix responded with a goal of their own seven minutes later, converting a penalty kick opportunity.
The Mastodons and Phoenix were dead even with 12 shots each. Max Collingwood was credited with five saves for his second win of the season.
Green Bay falls to 3-2-1, 1-1-0 Horizon League. The Mastodons are also 3-2-1 but with the 2-0 mark in league play. The Mastodons are back in action at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hefner Soccer Complex against Wright State.