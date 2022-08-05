NCAA rules permit college basketball teams to take a trip outside the United States once every four years. After trips to Canada in 2014 and Italy in 2018, Purdue Fort Wayne is once again going abroad, this time to Portugal and Spain.
The Mastodons will be out of the country from Monday through Aug. 16 and will play games against European teams Aug. 11, Aug. 13 and Aug. 15. They are permitted 10 practices to prepare for the games, which come in addition to the preseason practices permitted by the NCAA starting in September.
PFW coach Jon Coffman was adamant, however, that basketball was the least important part of the upcoming trip.
“We get a ton of basketball in a standard summer,” said Coffman, who is entering his ninth season. “I really could care less about that side of it. To me, it’s about a cultural experience, it’s about getting comfortable being uncomfortable, it’s about connecting as a team. … I think that’s special, and I think it opens up doors.”
The Mastodons are coming off an excellent season in which they went 21-12, set a Division I program record with a 10-game win streak and earned a share of the Horizon League regular-season conference title.
They return nearly every major contributor, except for second-leading scorer Jalon Pipkins, but are also working in a group of seven freshmen and transfers as they try to best last season’s achievements and reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time. With that in mind, the mingling of players on the trip could be valuable.
“(This trip) forces you to interact as a team and different guys you may not always be real tight with,” leading scorer Jarred Godfrey added. “You get to learn more about them in a different setting. It’s definitely cool, and it definitely helps and translates to the basketball floor.”
While in Europe, the players will be enrolled in a class teaching them about Spain and Portugal, which will count for university credit. Coffman emphasized he wants to build leaders in his group and to that end he had no interest in taking a trip just across the border to Canada and focusing entirely on basketball, though he has fond memories of the trip up north the team took in 2014, when he had just taken over the job. Coffman suffered his first loss as PFW head coach against a scrappy team from Windsor, Ontario.
But Coffman would be happiest if the trip helps his players broaden their horizons. He excitedly recalled former Mastodons forward Dylan Carl, a player from small-town Michigan who was somewhat anxious about potentially playing in Europe as a professional but changed his mind after his team’s trip to Italy in 2018. He eventually signed a contract in Romania after his time with Purdue Fort Wayne.
Another former Mastodon, 2016 Summit League Player of the Year Max Landis, plays for a team in Portugal and will join PFW when the team arrives in Lisbon for the first leg of its journey. Once the Mastodons are done in Portugal, they will move on to Barcelona for the back end of the trip.
While Coffman is not overly concerned with the finer points of his team’s performances on the court during the excursion, he wants the Mastodons to have good energy during their matchups. To that end, they are far from going through the motions at extra practices this week. Coffman wants his team to play faster next season and the team has spent plenty of time working on its pace.
The extra workouts should also help the new players get comfortable with Coffman and their new teammates.
“(After the trip) we’ll get to take a deep breath for about two weeks and then we’ll go right back at it in the fall,” Coffman said. “I think that’s going to help those newcomers to advance themselves because they played live and it’s almost like year 2.”
The extra practices make this summer the opposite of the 2020 offseason, when teams were barred from having as many practices as usual because of the coronavirus pandemic. Godfrey remembers how those missed practices affected the team during an 8-15 season that winter and thinks the added time on the court could be as beneficial as the missed repetitions were detrimental.
“Being able to start early and start engraving our culture now, come January, February, we’ll have it together,” Godfrey said. “The sky’s the limit. It’s a group of relentless individuals who are going to do whatever it takes to win and we’re not going to stop.”