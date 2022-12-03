Purdue Fort Wayne led for much of Saturday’s home contest against Horizon League foe Oakland before notching a 79-73 overtime victory at the Gates Center.
The Mastodons (5-4, 1-1) trailed just twice in the contest, overcoming an early 6-0 deficit to tie the contest at 11 with 13:23 left in the first half. PFW led 69-62 with 2:07 remaining before the Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2) tied the contest at 71 on a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in regulation.
A 7-0 run to open overtime, keyed by a triple from Bobby Planutis, who led PFW with 20 points, secured the victory for the hosts. Planutis sank 5 of 9 shots from beyond the arc and also grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Jarred Godfrey and Ra Kpedi both scored 14 for the Mastodons, while Deonte Billups gave PFW a fourth double-digit scorer with 11. Kpedi also notched a double-double by corralling 12 caroms.
The two teams combined for 71 attempts from 3-point range. The Mastodons sank 11 of their 40 tries, while Oakland finished 9-of-31 from outside.
But PFW won the rebounding battle, 44-37, and outscored the Grizzlies 20-2 on second-chance points.