NAPA, Calif. – Max Homa chipped in from nearly 33 feet for birdie on the closing hole, then watched as Danny Willett shockingly three-putted from inside 4 feet Sunday to give Homa his second straight title at the Fortinet Championship.
Homa high-fived his caddie when his ball hit the flagstick and dropped. His previous shot from a nearby bunker came up short of the green at the par-5 18th hole.
Willett, meanwhile, had a one-shot lead at the rain-soaked PGA Tour season opener and stuffed his third shot to 3 feet, 7 inches. He rammed his first putt 4 feet, 8 inches by and missed the comebacker to hand Homa his fifth tour win.
“Them things happen. Luckily we’ve been in a good position all week and then unfortunate things happen when you feel like you need them most,” Willett said.
football
Edwards out at Arizona State
Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards in his fifth season following an ugly home loss to Eastern Michigan and a lingering NCAA investigation into illegal recruiting practices. He went 46-26 at Arizona State, 1-2 this season.
Bulldogs solidly atop AP poll
Washington made its season debut in The Associated Press college football at No. 18, and Penn State and Oregon moved into the top 15 after all three had decisive nonconference victories. No. 1 Georgia picked up six more first-place votes in the AP Top 25. The Bulldogs are up to 59 first-place votes and 1,569 points. No. 2 Alabama received three first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one.
Nebraska fires
another
A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in a lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma.
DirecTV goes down again
DirecTV’s “NFL Sunday Ticket” package malfunctioned for the second straight week, causing fans trying to watch through the app or online to miss entire games. DirecTV said via social media that customers trying to stream the 1 p.m. games were unable to through the app. Shortly after 4 p.m., they said that the server problems were fixed and that streaming could resume. A DirecTV spokesman said the company will continue to monitor for server problems and apologized to customers for the inconvenience. This is the final season that DirecTV will be the exclusive carrier of “Sunday Ticket.”
Golf
Roundup
In Portland, Oregon, Andrea Lee recovered from two early bogeys and pulled away with five birdies on the back nine to close with a 6-under 66 and win the AmazingCre Portland Classic for her first LPGA Tour title. ... In Sugar Grove, Illinois, British Open champion Cameron Smith made his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf pay off when he closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. ... In Guidonia Monticello, Italy, Bob MacIntyre might have just played his way onto Europe’s Ryder Cup team. MacIntyre beat U.S. Open champ Matt Fitzpatrick on the first hole of a playoff to win the Italian Open on the course outside Rome that will host next year’s event against the U.S.
Tennis
Alcaraz gets Spain
in quarterfinals
Seven days after winning his first Grand Slam tournament, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz beat Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain a victory over South Korea and a spot in the quarterfinals as Group B winner. The U.S. Open champ pumped his fists after Kwon sent a forehand long to hand the Spanish teenager a 6-4, 7-6 (1) win in front of a passionate home crowd in Valencia.