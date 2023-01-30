Graham McPhee, who had three assists in three games with the Komets, has been recalled by Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. He’s played 24 games with the Condors this season and has one goal and five points.
McPhee recalled by Bakersfield
- Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette
