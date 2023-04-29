The TinCaps earned a split of a doubleheader Saturday at Parkview Field, using right fielder Joshua Mears’ homer to beat the Great Lakes Loons 5-2 after falling in the first game 2-0.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak and ended a nine-losses-in-10-games span.
Mears’ three-run homer came in the third inning of the second game and marked his second blast of the series. The game was tied at 2 at the time.
Starting pitcher Ryan Bergert went five innings, giving only two runs on three hits while striking out five. Relievers Aaron Holiday and Alan Mundo chipped in a scoreless inning each on the back end, with Mundo earning the save.
After two single runs by Great Lakes across the first two frames, first baseman Cole Cummings had an RBI double in the bottom of the second to trim the deficit in half. Center fielder Jakob Marsee later scored on an error before Mears’ go-ahead bomb.
In the first game, starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte fanned six in three innings, and relievers Bobby Milacki and Adam Smith each turned in shutout performances, but Great Lakes got two early runs, and the TinCaps couldn’t recover.
Saturday’s twin bill was played in front of a series-high crowd of 4,159 fans.