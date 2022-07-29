Joshua Mears cranked a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning and the TinCaps won for the fourth time in five games, topping the Peoria Chiefs 5-2 on Thursday at Dozer Park.
The TinCaps (40-53, 13-14 second half) trailed 1-0 into the eighth, but with two outs and the bases empty, Lucas Dunn walked and Corey Rosier reached on an infield single. After a pitching change, Mears hit a mammoth shot to left-center off Andre Granillo for his 12th home run of the season and ninth with the TinCaps.
The ball left his bat at 114 mph and Fort Wayne led 3-1 when it landed.
Rosier scored his league-leading 68th run, stole his 31st base and went 2 for 4.
Fort Wayne tacked on two insurance runs in the ninth on a Robert Hassell III RBI double and a run-scoring single from Cole Cummings. Hassell went 2 for 4 and raised his batting average to .303, second in the Midwest League.
TinCaps starting pitcher Dwayne Matos pitched 42/3 shutout innings, giving up just three hits while walking three and striking out three. Edwuin Bencomo (3-2) got the win after working two innings in relief and Ramon Perez notched his third save with a scoreless ninth and two strikeouts.
Auto racing
F1 star retiring
Sebastian Vettel announced this season will be his last in Formula One. The German plans to spend more time with his family and work on causes close to his heart. He won his four F1 titles from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull, but his last victory was with Ferrari in 2019. His best finish this season with Aston Martin is sixth.
Baseball
Local standout signs with Cubs
Former Ivy Tech and Bishop Dwenger pitcher Mathew Peters officially signed with the Chicago Cubs late Wednesday. The Cubs picked Peters in the 12th round of the MLB Draft on July 20, using the 353rd overall pick to make him the first former Ivy Tech player to get selected. He has not been assigned to a minor-league team, but started training with the organization Thursday.
Around MLB
The AL East-leading New York Yankees acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals for three minor league pitchers. Right-handers Chandler Champlain and Beck Way went to the Royals with left-hander T.J. Sikkema. Benintendi, a 28-year-old left-handed hitter, is hitting .320 with three homers, 39 RBI. … Miami Marlins right-hander Max Meyer will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. One of Miami’s top prospects and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, Meyer left his second major league start on July 22 in Pittsburgh after throwing 10 pitches. He missed a month earlier this season with right ulnar nerve irritation.
Basketball
Carroll grad leaving Cougars
Saint Francis forward and Fort Wayne native David Ejah will transfer to the University of Indianapolis. The Carroll graduate earned Honorable Mention NAIA All-American honors for the Cougars last season after averaging 19.9 points on nearly 54% shooting from the field and 41% from 3-point range and grabbing a team-best 9.2 rebounds per game. He has two years of eligibility remaining.