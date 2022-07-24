Men of Mackey, a team made up in large part by Purdue basketball alumni, won a round of 64 game in The Basketball Tournament on Sunday, beating Mid American Unity 76-58 in Dayton. Former Boilermaker Kelsey Barlow led Mackey with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
After the teams played to an 18-18 tie in the first quarter, Barlow scored the first nine MoM first points of the second period on three 3-pointers to put his team in front 27-21. Mackey won the second quarter 20-12. Barlow went 4 of 7 from beyond the arc in all.
"It's a great group of guys to play around, it's a great atmosphere you have here (in Dayton), it's just enjoyable so we're just trying to improve as the game continues," Barlow said.
NABC 2010 All-American Robbie Hummel chipped in eight points and four rebounds. The Boilermaker-turned-broadcaster played 26 minutes and needled coach Ryne Smith, his former Purdue teammate, about his heavy workload.
Warsaw graduate Kyle Mangas, who won NAIA National Player of the Year honors for Indiana Wesleyan, had 13 points for the victors.
"When I think of Purdue I think of tough," Mangas said of playing with a group of Boilermakers. "I think of really skilled, I think of poised. (Hummel, Barlow and Lewis Jackson) lead the way for us, they're saying that in the locker room and in the huddle."
Men of Mackey plays again Tuesday vs. Dayton Regional No. 1 seed The Money Team, led by Jimmer Fredette, who scored 29 points in his team's round of 64 victory.