Purdue Fort Wayne saw two players reach career milestones in an 89-68 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Wednesday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Jarred Godfrey passed for a pair of assists in the first half, becoming just the sixth Mastodon to reach 400 career assists, while Bobby Planutis scored in the second half to notch his 1,000th career point.
After PFW took a 41-29 lead at the break, the Redhawks pulled within six before PFW (6-4) went on a 17-0 run to take back control of the contest and improve to 4-2 all-time against Southeast Missouri State.
Godfrey led the Mastodons with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Planutis added 14 points. Quinton Morton-Robertson and Anthony Roberts both scored 13.
NOTRE DAME 81, BOSTON 75: In South Bend, a 19-4 second-half run keyed the Fighting Irish (7-2), who rebounded from a weekend loss to Syracuse. Cormac Ryan led Notre Dame with 21 points, going 6-of-7 from the floor on a night the hosts made 9-of-17 threes.
Nate Laszewski finished with nine points and nine rebounds before departing in the second half with an injury. Laszewski did not return.
BALL STATE 76, EASTERN ILLINOIS 59: In Charleston, Illinois, the Cardinals limited the Panthers to a 1-of-11 night from beyond the arc to snap a two-game slide and move back over .500. Mickey Pearson led Ball State (5-4) with 20 points and nine rebounds.
HUNTINGTON 84, UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN OHIO 68: In Lima, Ohio, the Foresters jumped ahead by 15 points at halftime to notch their sixth win in their last seven games. Zach Goodline led four starters for Huntington (9-2) in double figures with 19 points, with Ben Humrichous and Lane Sparks both adding 16. Sparks also pulled down 11 rebounds – all on the defensive end – to notch a double-double for the Foresters, who committed just seven turnovers as compared to 15 for the Racers (3-7).
INDIANA TECH 78, OLIVET NAZARENE 64: In Bourbonnais, Illinois, the No. 14 Warriors notched their second five-game win streak of the season, leading 50-32 at halftime. Grant Smith scored 18 points to pace four in double figures for Tech (10-1), with Leo product Blake Davison joining two other Warriors with 12. Tech shot 50.8 percent (30 of 59) for the game while limiting the Tigers (8-2) to a 35.5 percent (22 of 62) performance.
Women
HUNTINGTON 89, INDIANA NORTHWEST 62: At the Platt Center, a strong opening quarter helped the Foresters hand the RedHawks just their second loss in 10 games this season. Konnor Gambrell dominated inside to the tune of 25 points and 14 rebounds for Huntington (5-7), while Ruby Bolon added 13 points off the bench for the winners.