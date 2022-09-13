Michael Davan and Sean Rowen shot a 8-under 64 Monday to take the lead after the first round of the Sycamore Hills National Pro-Scratch, a two-day event.
They have a one-stroke lead over Noah Ratner and Anthony Adams, and a two-stroke lead over Mark Blakefield and Mark Lalonde.
The tournament utilizes a four-ball stroke-play format in which teams, including one professional and one amateur, record their best score on each hole. It was won by Eric Steger and Kenny Cook in 2020 and 2021.
The field includes two former Ryder Cup participants, Jeff Overton and Brett Wetterich. Overton shot a 68 with David Mills. Wetterich had a 76 with Marty Rifkin.
Also on Monday, Bob Kruse was awarded the Jim Kelley Award for contributions to Sycamore Hills Golf Club. Kruse was the founding golf professional at Sycamore Hills and the previous winners of the award were Jack Nicklaus, who designed the course, and Tom Kelley, a founding member and president of the club.
auto racing
F1 driver in intensive care
Formula One driver Alex Albon suffered “respiratory failure” and had to be put on a ventilator following complications from surgery. Albon was ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis on Saturday morning and underwent successful surgery but then had to be moved to intensive care as he required assistance breathing, his Williams team said in a statement.
basketball
Preseason nod to Boilers’ Edey
Purdue center Zach Edey was named a preseason Second-Team All-American by College Hoops Today. Edey, a 7-foot-4 junior, was one of three Big Ten centers and six centers nationally named to the site’s All-America teams. The Toronto native was a Second-Team All-Big Ten and AP Honorable Mention All-American last season, when he averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in just 19 minutes per game. He shot a Big Ten-best 64.8% from the field, the fifth-best percentage in program history.
football
Seahawks ruin Wilson’s return
Geno Smith threw two first-half touchdown passes, Denver fumbled twice at the 1-yard line in the second half, and the Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle. Smith finished 23 of 28 for 195 yards, but was 17 of 18 for 164 yards in the first half. Wilson was 29 of 42 for 340 yards and a touchdown.
IU adds recruit
Indiana football added a ninth commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when three-star defensive end AJ Thomas chose the Hoosiers over offers from Louisiana Tech and Tulane, among others. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Thomas is the No. 843 player in the country, according to 247 Sports, and the 75th-ranked edge rusher. Indiana’s class is No. 70 nationally.
Ex-Chiefs coach pleads guilty
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup truck struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl. Reid, the 37-year-old son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, had faced up to seven years in prison, but the plea deal means he now faces a possible sentence of up to four years in prison.
Tennis
Alcaraz officially
youngest No. 1
Carlos Alcaraz’s U.S. Open championship moved him to No. 1 at age 19, making him the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973. The Spaniard’s victory by a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 score over Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final allowed Alcaraz to win his first major title and to replace 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev atop the rankings. Alcaraz’s three-spot jump from No. 4 ties the mark for biggest move up to No. 1. Ruud went from No. 7 to No. 2 after reaching his second major final of the season.