CINCINNATI – Jason Vosler, a non-roster invitee to spring training, hit a go-ahead three-run home run, his second of the season, as the Cincinnati Reds held off the Chicago Cubs 7-6 on Monday. Cody Bellinger collected his first hit as a Cub: a three-run home run in the first.
“It is so much fun just to watch Jason (Vosler),” Reds manager David Bell said. “He didn’t even start the game but he stayed ready. He is excited to show what kind of player he is. He winds up being a big part of a great win.”
Derek Law stranded two runners in the ninth to earn his first save since 2019. Alex Young (1-0) earned the victory.
Bellinger, who was 0-for-11 to begin his Cubs career, launched a 3-1 pitch from Connor Overton with two runners aboard in the first to make the score 3-0.
“Felt like it was coming,” Eric Hosmer said, of Bellinger’s first hit. “He’s hit some hard balls. The ball was flying out at BP today. Just felt like one of those days.”
But it was a rough first inning for Drew Smyly (0-1) too, as the Reds pounded out four straight singles, driving in three to tie it.
Vosler who entered as a pinch-runner in the second, hit a go-ahead, three-run home run off Smyly to put the Reds ahead 7-6.
“Can’t give up a three-run homer to a lefty,” Smyly said.
Interleague
GIANTS 12, WHITE SOX 3: In Chicago, David Villar hit two of San Francisco’s seven home runs, Anthony DeSclafani tossed three-hit ball over six scoreless innings and the Giants pounded Chicago.
Villar hit a solo homer in the fifth and a grand slam in the ninth. Joc Pederson, Michael Conforto, Thairo Estrada, Mike Yastrzemski and Bryce Johnson also went deep to spoil Chicago’s first home game under manager Pedro Grifol.
Pederson got the home run derby going when he connected leading off a two-run second. The Giants smacked four more in the fifth, the first time they hit four in an inning since Sept. 18, 2011 at Colorado. Conforto and Estrada went back to back, and so did Yastrzemski and Villar.
YANKEES 8, PHILLIES 1: In New York, Gleyber Torres hit his 100th career homer and reached base five times, Anthony Rizzo added a two-run shot aS New York routed winless Philadelphia.
The defending NL champion Phillies are 0-4 for the first time since 2016. The only team to win a World Series after starting 0-4 was the 2021 Braves.