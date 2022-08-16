CLEVELAND — Jonathan Schoop and rookie Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 7-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak.
All-Star Andrés Giménez belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning of the opener, a 4-1 win for AL Central-leading Cleveland. Giménez added a two-run homer in the nightcap, finishing with four hits and five RBI on the day.
The Guardians are 8-2 since Aug. 6. Detroit has lost 11 of its last 13 and is 3-14 since July 30. The Tigers, who fired general manager Al Avila last week, are 30 games below .500.
Tigers starter Bryan Garcia (1-0) surrendered three runs in six innings for the win.
RAYS 4, YANKEES 0: In New York, slumping New York was shut out in consecutive games for the first time since 2016, losing to Ryan Yarbrough and Tampa Bay.
ORIOLES 7, BLUE JAYS 3: In Toronto. Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run in his return to the lineup, Ryan McKenna had his first three-hit game and an RBI, and surging Baltimore improved to 9-4 in August by beating Toronto.
Five of Mountcastle’s 16 home runs this season have come against the Blue Jays. He has 12 home runs and 25 RBI against Toronto since the start of 2021. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 24th home run.
National
NATIONALS 5, CUBS 3: In Washington, Nelson Cruz hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning to lift Washington past Chicago.
Cruz, who had a two-run double in the fifth, smacked a 1-1 pitch from Brandon Hughes (1-1) to center to snap a 4-all tie in the eighth. Carl Edwards Jr. (4-3) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his fifth save. Ian Happ hit two solo homers for the Cubs, giving him three in his past three games.
PHILLIES 4, REDS 3: In Cincinnati, Noah Syndergaard allowed three earned runs in seven innings for his second win in three starts with Philadelphia, and Edmundo Sosa drove in three in a win over Cincinnati.
Nick Castellanos went 1 for 5 with an RBI in his return to Cincinnati. Reds starter Mike Minor (1-10) became the first Reds pitcher to start in 10 straight losses since Homer Bailey in 2018. Jake Fraley hit a solo homer for the Reds.