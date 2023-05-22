CLEVELAND – Mike Zunino’s critics have been silenced – for a day or two.
Mired in a miserable slump in May, Zunino connected for a two-run homer in the eighth inning to help Hunter Gaddis get his first major league win and lead the Cleveland Guardians over the Chicago White Sox 3-0 on Monday night.
Zunino was just 1 for 31 with 21 strikeouts this month – he recently struck out in 17 straight games – before delivering his biggest moment since signing a $6 million, one-year contract with Cleveland as a free agent in the offseason.
With the Guardians, who have played an MLB-high 22 one-run games, clinging to a 1-0 lead and rookie Gabriel Arias on first with two outs, Zunino drove a pitch from Gregory Santos to right. The ball barely crept over the wall for his third homer, one that must have felt for Zunino like it went 500 feet.
“Hopefully that’s one of those that turns the corner here,” he said.
Cleveland fans have been clamoring for the team to bring up catcher Bo Naylor from Triple-A Columbus to start. And while that still may be the case, Zunino finally gave the Guardians a return on their investment.
“I was so happy,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “You could hear our whole dugout. He shows up every day and he’s been working like crazy and hasn’t had a lot to show for it. You grow pretty fond of these guys and you want them to have some success, and it made me feel good when I saw the way the dugout reacted.”
Gaddis (1-1) was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and gave the Guardians a badly needed quality start after they were swept over the weekend in New York, losing all three to the Mets by one run.
The right-hander gave up just two hits, combining with four relievers on a three-hitter to end Chicago’s modest three-game winning streak.
TIGERS 8, ROYALS 5: In Kansas City, Missouri, Javier Báez hit a bases-clearing double in the 10th inning for his third hit of the night to lift Detroit to a victory over Kansas City in the opener of a three-game series.
Matt Vierling had three hits, including a home run, and four RBI for the Tigers. Alex Lange (2-0) earned the victory with two hitless innings of relief. Jose Cisnero picked up his first save.
Scott Barlow (1-3) allowed Báez’s winning hit and took the loss. Detroit batters walked 10 times, the first time the Tigers had eight or more in consecutive games since June 13-14, 2016.
REDS 6, CARDINALS 5: In Cincinnati, Nick Senzel hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Cincinnati snapped a four-game skid by beating St. Louis.
Spencer Steer launched an early two-run homer and scored the winning run for the Reds. Ian Gibaut struck out two in a hitless 10th to keep it tied.
Paul DeJong homered and drove in four runs for the Cardinals, who had won 11 of 14 since a 10-24 start.