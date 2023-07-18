BALTIMORE – Chris Taylor fouled off four straight fastballs. Then Bryan Baker threw him one too many.
Taylor hit a grand slam on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat Baltimore 6-4, snapping the Orioles’ eight-game winning streak Monday night. Baltimore remained a game behind Tampa Bay atop the AL East.
“He threw me a bunch in a row and I was able to get to that one,” Taylor said. “You can’t cheat to it, because he’s got slider and changeup as well. So you really are just trying to touch it. I think I was just able to kind of make the adjustment as he kept throwing them.”
Los Angeles trailed 4-1 entering the sixth before Will Smith’s RBI single. Baltimore starter Grayson Rodriguez left with men on first and second and nobody out, and for a moment it looked like Baker (3-3) might escape the jam when he induced two straight flyouts.
But after getting ahead 0-2 on Jason Heyward, Baker issued a walk to load the bases. After two foul balls made the count 0-2 on Taylor, the right-hander kept throwing fastballs around the plate. Following a couple more fouls, the Los Angeles shortstop hit a drive to center field for his 12th homer of the year.
“It probably could have been in a better spot,” Baker said. “Just a little bit too far out over to give him time to get to it.”
Emmet Sheehan (3-0) allowed four runs in five innings, but the Orioles did not come all that close to scoring on the Los Angeles bullpen. Ryan Brasier worked a hitless ninth for his first save since joining the Dodgers last month.
GUARDIANS 11, PIRATES 0: In Pittsburgh, Josh Naylor had three RBI with a home run and a double, helping Cleveland rout Pittsburgh to end a four-game losing streak. Naylor’s sixth-inning RBI double extended his hitting streak to eight games and gave Cleveland a 5-0 lead. He drove a Yohan Ramirez sinker over the left-field wall in the seventh for a nine-run lead, the last of the Guardians’ trio of two-run homers.
American
RANGERS 3, RAYS 2: In Arlington, Texas, Aroldis Chapman got his first win since being traded to Texas when pinch-runner Josh Smith scored on Pete Fairbanks’ wild pitch in the ninth inning, giving the Rangers a win over Tampa Bay. Chapman twice threw the fastest pitch for the Rangers in the Statcast era with 102.8 mph sinkers while striking out the side in the ninth.
TIGERS 3, ROYALS 2: In Kansas City, Missouri, Matt Vierling capped a three-run eighth inning with a two-run double that lifted Detroit past Kansas City and sent the Royals to their ninth loss in 11 games.
National
NATIONALS 7, CUBS 5: In Chicago, Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run homer and went 3 for 3 with a double to lead Washington past Chicago. Jeimer Candelario also launched a two-run drive in his return to the lineup. Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom each had a two-run homer for the Cubs, who have lost three of four.