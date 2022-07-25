PHILADELPHIA – Yan Gomes hit two home runs, Drew Smyly tossed six sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep with a 4-3 victory Sunday over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Nelson Velázquez also went deep for the Cubs, who have won four in a row to pull within 19 games of .500. It was Chicago’s first series sweep of the season and first three-game sweep in Philadelphia since July 25-27, 2000.
“It feels nice to put some wins together,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Pretty good all-around team win. Sweeps are hard.”
Cubs starter Drew Smyly (3-5) had a perfect game going into the fifth, when Bryson Stott hit a two-out double to left-center that just eluded a dive from center fielder Christopher Morel. Stott scored on Alec Bohm’s single to left.
David Robertson pitched a scoreless ninth for his 14th save in 19 chances.
American
WHITE SOX 6, GUARDIANS 3: At Chicago, Dylan Cease threw six innings in his third straight scoreless start, Leury García and AJ Pollock homered, and Chicago salvaged a four-game split.
Eloy Jiménez went deep in his second straight game, helping the White Sox end a stretch of 19 straight games against division opponents at 10-9.
TWINS 9, TIGERS 1: At Detroit, Sonny Gray allowed two hits in six innings to lead Minnesota.
Gray (5-3) is 2-0 against the Tigers this season, allowing one run on six hits in 13 innings.
Jose Miranda had three hits and scored twice for the Twins, who are 2-0 since the All-Star break. The bottom three hitters in Minnesota’s order – Miranda, Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez – combined for six hits, five RBIs and four runs.
National
REDS 6, CARDINALS 3: At Cincinnati, Joey Votto hit a three-run homer to back Tyler Mahle’s sharp return from injury, and last-place Cincinnati overcame Paul Goldschmidt’s two opposite-field homers to take two of three in the series.
The Reds have won eight of their last 12 games.
Before their finale in Cincinnati, the Cardinals announced that Goldschmidt and star third baseman Nolan Arenado – two of their best players – won’t make the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccination.
Former TinCap Miles Mikolas (7-8) gave up seven hits and six runs with two walks and four strikeouts over five innings in his first start since July 16.
DODGERS 7, GIANTS 4: At Los Angeles, Trayce Thompson drove in two runs and thrilled his older brother, Golden State Warriors star Klay, with an RBI double during the decisive rally in the seventh while Los Angeles surged to its season-high eighth consecutive victory.
The NL-leading Dodgers, who have 15 victories in 16 games overall, swept a four-game series with the Giants at Chavez Ravine for the first time since 1995 and only the third time in the archrivals’ long history.