LOS ANGELES – Freddie Freeman went 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a pair of early five-run deficits to complete a stellar homestand with their seventh consecutive victory, 11-9 over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
Trea Turner and Will Smith also drove in two runs apiece as the NL-leading Dodgers finished 10-1 on a homestand for the first time since 1980.
With a seventh straight win over the Cubs, the Dodgers swept their season series with Chicago for the first time in the venerable NL franchises’ history. Los Angeles beat the Cubs for the 10th straight time overall, matching the longest winning streak in this rivalry since 1947, and swept a four-game series with Chicago at Chavez Ravine for the first time since 1965.
P.J. Higgins hit his first career grand slam during Chicago’s five-run first inning, and David Bote hit a three-run homer in the third to put the Cubs up 8-3. But Chicago’s bullpen again failed, blowing a lead for the third time in four games.
REDS 10, RAYS 5: At Cincinnati, Mike Moustakas, Tyler Stephenson and Jonathan India each hit a two-run homer in the third inning and Cincinnati completed a three-game sweep.
Moustakas connected for his 200th career homer as the Reds posted their first four-game winning streak since late May. It was his first home run since May 13 and fourth of the season.
The Reds opened the series with back-to-back, 10-inning wins, including Friday night’s game that ended on a balk.
WHITE SOX 4, TIGERS 2: At Chicago, left fielder Robbie Grossman dropped Luis Robert’s short fly with two outs in the eighth to end his record errorless streak at 440 games and set up two unearned Chicago runs that snapped a tie and led to a second straight win.
Robert reached second when Grossman raced in and the ball bounced off his glove and fell in. The 32-year-old outfielder hadn’t made an error since June 13, 2018, while with Minnesota, setting a major league record for a position player.
ROYALS 5, GUARDIANS 1: At Kansas City, Missouri, Zack Greinke pitched five scoreless innings of three-hit ball to lead Kansas City.
The 38-year-old Greinke (3-5) and four relievers combined on a five-hitter.
GIANTS 12, PADRES 0: At San Francisco, Alex Wood took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, eventually allowing three singles in seven innings on 83 pitches.
Padres rookie lefty and former TinCap, MacKenzie Gore (4-4) lasted only 3 1/3 innings.
RES SOX 11, YANKEES 6: At Boston, Jeter Downs’ bases-loaded blooper against Aroldis Chapman dropped in off DJ LeMahieu’s glove to break a sixth-inning tie, and Boston scored nine unanswered runs to rally past New York.
After losing the first two games of the series and falling 16 behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East, the Red Sox rallied to win the last two to manage a split sparked by Downs, a 23-year-old rookie named after former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter who was supposed to start in Triple-A on Saturday but was scratched so he could head to Fenway Park.