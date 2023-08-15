ATLANTA – Max Fried allowed two runs in his first home start in more than three months, Nicky Lopez had three hits and three RBI in a fill-in role, and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Yankees 11-3 on Monday night.
Eddie Rosario drove in four runs with three hits, including a two-run homer, in Atlanta’s 15-hit attack.
New York, in last place in the AL East, has a three-game losing streak. The Yankees (60-59) began the night five games back of the AL’s last wild card berth.
Fried (4-1), a former TinCaps pitcher, gave up eight hits in six-plus innings in his first home start since May 5. He returned from the 60-day injured list on Aug. 4 after missing 70 games with a left forearm strain and allowed a combined four runs in two road starts.
Lopez has a combined eight RBI in his last two starts. He had a two-run single in the second off Clarke Schmidt (8-7) before driving in another run with a single in Atlanta’s four-run third.
Eddie Rosario capped Atlanta’s scoring by hitting a two-run homer off Albert Abreu in the eighth.
Lopez filled in for shortstop Orlando Arcia on Saturday and was needed at second base Monday night as Ozzie Albies was held out with a sore hamstring, missing a start for the first time this season.
Austin Riley homered in the first inning and Eddie Rosario had two hits, including a two-run single in the third.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits and drove in a run for New York.
Schmidt’s streak of 14 consecutive starts allowing three runs or fewer ended in just two innings. He gave up a career-high eight runs and nine hits in his first career appearance against the Braves.
MARLINS 5, ASTROS 1: In Miami, Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez and Josh Bell hit consecutive homers in the eighth inning and Miami beat Houston.
Astros starter Framber Valdez limited the Marlins to four hits and two runs – one earned – through 7 2/3 innings before Soler and Arraez connected with solo shots to make it 4-1 and end the left-hander’s outing. Hector Neris relieved and allowed Bell’s blast over the wall in right.
Marlins starter Braxton Garrett threw five scoreless innings and was lifted after 75 pitches. The left-hander gave up four hits, walked two and struck out one. The Astros’ José Altuve finished with three hits and a walk. Earlier Monday, Altuve was named AL Player of the Week.
Rays SS under investigation
Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to a statement from the office of the attorney general in his native country.
The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list, a move that will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player. The investigations follow reported social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor. The Rays said the team and Franco mutually agreed he would go on the restricted list.