NEW YORK — Tyler Glasnow pitched seven splendid innings and the Tampa Bay Rays hit four early homers off spot starter Jhony Brito to beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Monday night.
Brandon Lowe launched a two-run drive in the first and Wander Franco added a solo shot in the third before Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe went back-to-back in the fourth.
Brito (4-5) was called up from the minors earlier in the day to start in place of Domingo Germán, who was scratched because of discomfort in his armpit that prevented him from playing catch Sunday.
Germán, however, entered out of the bullpen in the fifth and worked five scoreless innings of two-hit ball. He was scheduled to get checked by a doctor in the late afternoon, and manager Aaron Boone had said the Yankees didn’t think the right-hander would need a stint on the injured list.
The 6-foot-8 Glasnow (5-3) gave up three hits and struck out eight, improving to 3-0 in his past four starts. With runners at the corners in the sixth, he got Giancarlo Stanton to ground into an inning-ending double play.
American
ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 2: In Toronto, Austin Hays made a leaping, game-saving catch of Whit Merrifield’s liner in the ninth inning, and AL-best Baltimore remained unbeaten at Toronto this season.
Orioles closer Félix Bautista walked two with one out in the ninth before Merrifield lined a 99 mph fastball to left-center. Left fielder Hays sprinted toward the ball, left his feet and grabbed it just before he hit the turf. Bautista then struck out Santiago Espinal to complete the five-out save, his 29th in 34 opportunities.
National
CINCINNATI 6, CHICAGO 5: At Chicago, Joey Votto, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Will Benson each had two hits in the opener of a key four-game series.
After Andrew Abbott struggled, six Cincinnati relievers combined for 52/3 innings of one-run ball. Buck Farmer (3-4) got five outs for the win, and All-Star Alexis Díaz worked the ninth for his 32nd save in 33 opportunities.
Cincinnati (59-49) improved to 4-3 on a 10-game trip. It also increased its lead in the division to 1 ½ games over Milwaukee. Dansby Swanson hit his 13th homer for third-place Chicago (53-53), and Yan Gomes had three of the team’s eight hits. But the Cubs were unable to overcome another shaky performance by Marcus Stroman (10-8).
PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 2: In Miami, Taijuan Walker threw 62/3 solid innings and became the first pitcher in the major leagues with 12 wins. Walker (12-4) gave up two runs and six hits while striking out four to win his eighth decision.
Alec Bohm doubled, singled and had two walks and an RBI for the Phillies (57-49), who moved a half game ahead of the Marlins for the third NL wild-card spot.
Interleague
ANGELS 4, BRAVES 1: In Atlanta, Luis Rengifo, Randal Grichuk and Chad Wallach hit solo homers off Charlie Morton, Chase Silseth won his second straight start and Los Angeles cooled off major league-leading Atlanta.
Matt Olson’s NL-best 36th homer and major league-leading 89th RBI made it 2-1 in the fifth, helping the Braves join the 2019 Minnesota Twins as the only teams with 200 home runs before August.