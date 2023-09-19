CINCINNATI – Rookie Connor Phillips pitched three-hit ball over seven innings for his first major league win, Will Benson drove in three runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Minnesota Twins 7-3 on Monday night in a game with postseason implications for both teams.
Cincinnati (79-73) won for the fifth time in seven games and trails Chicago (78-72) by .0003 for the NL’s final wild-card berth, both a half-game behind Arizona (79-72).
“It was a great start for our team,” Reds manager David Bell said. “We talked about how important these games are. That is a good-hitting team over there. It was an important game. To go deep in the game, it gave our bullpen a little break. In so many ways, it was a huge start.”
Minnesota (79-72), nearing its third division title in five years, maintained a seven-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central with 11 games left.
Spencer Steer had three hits and Joey Votto capped a three-run seventh with a two-run single off Dallas Keuchel.
Phillips (1-0), a 22-year-old right-hander his who made his major league debut Sept. 5, hadn’t gotten past five innings in either of his first two big league starts. He matched his season high with seven strikeouts and walked one. He threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of 26 batters.
“Everything tonight kind of clicked,” Phillips said. “I was able to get ahead early. Whenever I do that, the outcomes are usually pretty good.”
He gave up solo homers by Royce Lewis in the fourth and Alex Kirilloff in the seventh. Derek Law and Alex Young finished the five-hitter.
National
METS 2, MARLINS 1: In Miami, Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the ninth inning and New York knocked Miami out of playoff position. Mark Vientos had an RBI single and José Butto pitched six stingy innings to help the fourth-place Mets play spoiler again with their second consecutive win over a postseason contender. New York also beat the Cincinnati Reds at home on Sunday.
PHILLIES 7, BRAVES 1: In Atlanta, Kyle Schwarber hit a 483-foot, two-run homer and Philadelphoa went deep four other times to back Zack Wheeler in a win over Atlanta. Schwarber’s 45th homer cleared the top of the Chop House restaurant in right field at Truist Park. The Phillies opened a 3 1/2-game lead over the Diamondbacks for the top NL wild card.
CARDINALS 1, BREWERS 0: In St. Louis, Adam Wainwright earned his 200th win, pitching seven innings of four-hit ball in a vintage performance as St. Louis beat Milwaukee.
It was the longest outing this season for the 42-year-old Wainwright, who struck out three and walked two. He has won consecutive starts – both against first-place teams – after going 0-10 with a 10.72 ERA over his previous 11 games. The right-hander became the 38th pitcher in NL history to reach 200 wins, and the 24th major leaguer to achieve the milestone since 2000.