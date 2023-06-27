NEW YORK — Joey Wiemer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer to straightaway centerfield in the sixth inning, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-1 victory on Monday night that dropped the struggling New York Mets a season-worst eight games under .500.
Wiemer’s 422-drive off Drew Smith (3-3) hit off the black fence surrounding the Mets’ celebratory home run apple and rolled about 50 feet away from centerfielder Brandon Nimmo.
New York (35-43) has lost seven of nine. They trail NL East-leading Atlanta by 16 games and are eight games under .500 for the first time since ending the 2021 season at 77-85.
Former TinCaps pitcher Colin Rea (4-4) retired his first eight batters and allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings. Williams got his 14th save in 15 chances as the Brewers retired the final 11 Mets in order.
Milwaukee (41-37) began the night a half-game behind first-place Cincinnati – which had its game delayed by more than threee hours Monday night against Baltimore – in the NL Central.
Mets starter Justin Verlander gave up five hits and struck out five in five scoreless innings.
American
TIGERS 7, RANGERS 2: In Arlington, Texas, Andy Ibañez and Jake Rogers homered for Detroit, which overcame the early departures of their first two pitchers to beat AL West-leading Texas. Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest were already hurt and out of the game before Ibañez hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the third inning.
Interleague
BRAVES 4, TWINS 1: In Atlanta, Marcell Ozuna hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh, Spencer Strider allowed three hits in seven innings while striking out 10 and Atlanta beat Minnesota in the Twins’ first visit to Atlanta in seven years.
Ronald Acuña Jr. added a two-run homer in a three-run seventh. In the matchup of first-place teams in the NL East and AL Central, the Braves won for the 11th time in 12 games.