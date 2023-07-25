DETROIT – Tarik Skubal struck out nine while recording his first victory in more than a year and the Detroit Tigers handed the San Francisco Giants their season-worst sixth consecutive loss, 5-1, on Monday.
Skubal (1-1) held the Giants scoreless on two hits in five innings in a game that was a makeup of an April 16 rainout. His previous victory came against Oakland on July 21 last season. He underwent flexor tendon surgery in August.
Skubal had pitched just four innings in each of his first three starts. He gave up seven runs to Kansas City in his last outing.
“I felt like I was in attack mode the whole game,” he said. “It felt like my command get better as the game went on. It was good to adjust from the last one into this one, for sure.”
Skubal finished off his outing with a pair of strikeouts.
“If you can show different things to hitters the next time you see them, it’s incredibly impactful,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “When you go up to bat and you know he’s juiced up today, he’s throwing high velo and can drop a slow breaking ball in, it just immediately puts the hitter on the defensive.”
Zack Short hit a two-run homer and Kerry Carpenter also drove in two runs for Detroit. Riley Greene had three hits and scored twice.
Giants starter Ross Stripling (0-4) gave up three runs and 10 hits in six-plus innings.
Wilmer Flores homered for San Francisco, which scored one run in each of the last three games. The Giants wrapped up a season-long 11-game road trip.
“Obviously, we haven’t played good enough baseball to win in the last (six) games,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “It hasn’t been up to par for us. We’re a better team than this. We know it. Got to get home, turn the page quickly and get ready for Oakland (on Tuesday).”
American
ROYALS 5, GUARDIANS 3: In Cleveland, Salvador Perez became the 10th player in major league history to hit 200 homers as a catcher and Ryan Yarbrough allowed one run in six innings, lifting Kansas City past Cleveland. Perez hit a two-run shot in the sixth off Logan Allen to put Kansas City ahead 4-0. He has 240 homers overall in 12 seasons.
Hall of Famer Mike Piazza holds the big league record for homers as a catcher with 396.