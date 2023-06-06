CINCINNATI — All Andrew Abbott could think about was the four walks he allowed.
Stuart Fairchild and Tyler Stephenson hit solo home runs and Abbott threw six scoreless innings in his major league debut, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.
“Definitely a good way to start,” Abbott said. “I just tried to go out there and do my best for the team to give them the best chance to win and salvage the series. We came out on top, so that’s all we can ask for.”
The struggling Reds (27-33) turned to Abbott, their top pitching prospect, to help the club avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the Brewers (32-28), and it worked.
Abbott, a 2021 second-round draft pick from the University of Virginia, allowed just one hit, walked four and struck out six. The 24-year-old left-hander threw 105 pitches.
“I personally don’t like the four walks,” Abbott said. “It’s a tough stat. The game overall was good, but the four walks, I’ve got to be better with that.”
Fairchild scored the first run of the game in the third inning, sending an 0-2 pitch from Brewers starter Julio Teheran (1-2, 1.56 ERA) 395 feet to left field for his second home run of the season.
Cincinnati carried the 1-0 lead and Abbott took a no-hitter into the fourth. That’s when Stephenson doubled the Reds’ output with his third homer of the year, a 363-foot shot to right-center.
Abbott allowed his only hit of the game in the fifth, when Joey Wiemer doubled to left.
Cincinnati relievers Buck Farmer and Lucas Sims and closer Alexis Diaz completed the combined three-hitter. Diaz picked up his 14th save.
PHILLIES 8, TIGERS 3: In Philadelphia, Aaron Nola took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out 12, and Trea Turner homered twice among his four hits to lead Philadelphia to its third straight win.
Nola (5-4) fanned 10 and had faced the minimum through six as he tried to pitch the Phillies’ first no-hitter since 2015. The ace right-hander ran into trouble in the seventh when two batters reached on a walk and a fielding error. Nola still had two outs when he hung an 0-2 breaking ball to Detroit’s Nick Maton and the former Phillie crushed one into right to make it a 5-3 game.
Maton’s bat-flip homer was the only hit allowed by Nola. He walked three over seven innings.
Seranthony Domínguez and Andrew Vasquez each tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
Nola walked Jake Marisnick with two outs in the third inning but the outfielder was out at first base on a caught stealing by catcher J.T. Realmuto. Nola walked Maton with one out in the fifth but the baserunner was erased after Eric Haase hit into an inning-ending double play.
Nola has now pitched at least six innings in each of hit last 10 starts.
The Phillies won the last two games in Washington. They scored one run in each of the first three innings on Turner’s RBI single, Nick Castellanos’ run-scoring double, and Turner’s solo shot in the third.