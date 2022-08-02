NEW YORK – Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 43rd home run, Jose Trevino had his first multihomer game and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 Monday night.
Anthony Rizzo started the onslaught with a three-run homer in the first, and New York clinched its 31st consecutive winning record at home (41-13), second only to its big league standard of 47 in row from 1918-64. The Yankees are 70-34, the first team to reach 70 wins this year.
Rizzo put the Yankees ahead in the first with a three-run homer off Marco Gonzales (6-11). The drive over the Yankees’ bullpen in right was Rizzo’s fourth homer in six games and raised his season total to 26 along with 65 RBI.
After Kyle Lewis’ solo homer in the second against Domingo Germán (1-1), Judge hit a two-run drive in the bottom half. Judge also leads the majors with 93 RBI.
Trevino homered in the fourth and added a drive into Monument Park in the eighth against Ryan Borucki. The first-time All-Star has his nine homers this year, matching his total in four previous big league seasons, and set a career high with 32 RBI.
Seattle has lost seven of 11 since heading into the All-Star break on a 14-game winning streak.
Adam Frazier hit a run-scoring single in the fourth off Germán, who won for the first time in three starts since coming off the injured list. He gave up two runs and six hits in five innings with three walks and a strikeout.
Judge is on pace for 67 homers, six more than the Yankees record set by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge reached 43 homers in his 101st game and New York’s 104th game while Maris hit his 43rd in his 114th game and the Yankees’ 115th on Aug. 12, 1961.
Eligible for free agency after the World Series. Judge has 10 homers in 12 games since the All-Star break ad 13 in his last 16 games.
National
REDS 3, MARLINS 1: At Miami, rookie Hunter Greene won for the first time in nearly two months, allowing one hit in six scoreless innings as Cincinnati won its third in a row as to began a four-city, 10-game trip.
Albert Almora Jr. had three hits, including two doubles, in his first game off the injured list. Joey Votto walked twice and singled for the Reds. Cincinnati outfielder Tommy Pham was in the original lineup, then removed and traded to Boston for a player to be named or cash.
Miami has lost eight straight home games and 11 of 15 overall.
Greene (4-12) struck out eight and walked none. He had been 0-5 in eight starts since beating Arizona on June 6.