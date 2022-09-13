CLEVELAND – Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game, one shy of the major league record, but the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat Los Angeles 5-4 on Monday night.
Trout’s 35th homer of the season came in the fifth inning. The three-time AL MVP connected off Konnor Pilkington for a two-run, 422-foot drive to dead center at Progressive Field.
Pittsburgh’s Dale Long established the MLB record of eight straight games with a home run in 1956. Don Mattingly of the Yankees matched it in 1987, as did Seattle’s Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993.
“That’s good company to be in,” Trout said. “I’m just putting a good swing on the ball and they’re going out.”
Trout can match the mark tonight when the Angels continue their series with the Guardians. He said he isn’t worried about Cleveland pitching around him.
“I’m going up there ready to hit and whatever happens, happens,” Trout said. “I’ll come in tomorrow and do the same thing because it’s working for me.”
Trout is the first AL player with a seven-game home run streak since Kendrys Morales of Toronto in 2018. Cincinnati’s Joey Votto homered in seven straight last season from July 24-30.
Amed Rosario doubled home Steven Kwan with the go-ahead run in the seventh for Cleveland, which increased its advantage to three games over the Chicago White Sox and five games over third-place Minnesota.
BLUE JAYS 3, RAYS 2: n Toronto, Bo Bichette launched a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning after being hit by a high fastball in his previous at-bat, leading Toronto to a testy win over Tampa Bay in a showdown between AL wild-card contenders.
Toronto tied idle Seattle atop the standings for the three wild-card spots. Tampa Bay is a half-game behind. Bichette connected off Jason Adam for his 24th homer. In the sixth, Bichette slammed his bat in anger after being hit near his right wrist by a fastball from Javy Guerra. The ball ricocheted past Bichette’s face as he attempted to get out of the way. Toronto’s José Berrios hit Francisco Mejia in the seventh, prompting the managers to yell at each other.
National
CUBS 5, METS 2: In New York, Chris Bassitt had his shortest start in three months, failing to get through the fourth inning as NL East-leading New York lost to Chicago.
The Mets had won each of Bassitt’s last eight starts, a span in which he had a 2.24 ERA. But the right-hander gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings – his quickest exit since he lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings against San Diego on July 8. Rafael Ortega and Zach McKinstry homered for the Cubs.
The Mets stranded 10 runners – including seven over the first six innings against rookie Javier Assad, who allowed five hits while striking out six in earning the first victory of his career. Brandon Hughes worked 1 2/3 on way to his fifth save.