CHICAGO – Nico Hoerner’s liner landed in the grass in center field. Willson Contreras raced home, and David Robertson closed it out.
And just like that, the Chicago Cubs hit the All-Star break with a sigh of relief, instead of a long losing streak.
Hoerner hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Cubs stopped a nine-game slide by topping the New York Mets 3-2 on Sunday.
“Lost way too many in a row, whether you want to talk about close games or not,” manager David Ross said. “Winning is the ultimate goal, and that was a really nice base hit today that put us over the hump.”
Christopher Morel sparked Chicago’s winning rally with a leadoff infield single against Drew Smith (1-3). Morel advanced to third on Contreras’ single and scored on Ian Happ’s tapper to the right of the mound.
After Seiya Suzuki popped out, Hoerner’s third hit of the day drove in Contreras from second for a 3-2 lead.
“Whether it was me or someone else, obviously just have that moment, have the big swing that we’ve been missing, yeah, it felt really good,” Hoerner said.
Rowan Wick (2-5) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Robertson got three outs for his 13th save.
New York (58-35) had won four in a row and five of six overall. Coming off a taxing doubleheader Saturday that included two extra-inning victories, it closed out a 5-2 trip and headed into the break with a 2 1/2-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East.
David Peterson worked five effective innings for New York, yielding just one unearned run and three hits.
With Jacob deGrom nearing a return from a stress reaction in his right scapula, Peterson could be moved back to the bullpen when New York returns from the break.
Chicago was helped by another solid performance by Adrian Sampson, who was charged with two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He threw a career-high 112 pitches, 69 for strikes.
American
WHITE SOX 11, TWINS 0: In Minneapolis, Dylan Cease spun a one-hitter over seven innings in his latest masterful start for Chicago in a win over Minnesota.
The White Sox surged into the All-Star break by winning three out of four games against the first-place Twins. The White Sox outscored the Twins 32-10 in the series. Minnesota leads the AL Central by two games over Cleveland. The White Sox are three behind the Twins. Andrew Vaughn had a homer among three hits and three RBIs. Yoán Moncada and Josh Harrison also homered for the White Sox.
YANKEES 13, RED SOX 2: In New York, Gerrit Cole brushed back Rafael Devers and struck out 12, Matt Carpenter drove in three more runs and New York pounded Boston whose ace Chris Sale broke his left pinkie finger in the first inning.
The Yankees reached double-digit runs for the 16th time – no other team has more than 10 such games – and cruised into the All-Star break with a major league-best record of 64-28. Their 64 wins matched the 2018 Astros for third-most prior to the break since the All-Star Game began in 1933.