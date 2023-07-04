CLEVELAND – At the moment, there’s no team in the same league as these Atlanta Braves.
They’re in a class by themselves – from top to bottom.
“Dangerous team,” said Guardians manager Terry Francona.
Michael Harris II, Atlanta’s No. 9 hitter, homered twice and Bryce Elder, one of the club’s eight All-Stars, pitched into the seventh inning as the Braves moved 30 games over .500 with their season-high ninth straight win, 4-2 over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.
Harris connected for solo shots in the third and fifth innings off Guardians rookie Gavin Williams (0-1), who in his third career start had to face a lineup featuring six All-Stars and no detectable weaknesses.
Harris may be last in Atlanta’s order, but he’s batting .416 (37 of 89) with seven homers and 16 RBIs in his last 24 games. The Braves don’t have any holes in their relentless lineup.
“I feel like it’s pretty frustrating for the other pitchers,” said Harris. “They get through who they think is going to do all the damage and they get down to the bottom of the lineup and we can still do a little damage. It’s a pretty special lineup.”
Marcell Ozuna also homered for the Braves, who have won 17 of 18 and 24 of 27. Atlanta, which has had three winning streaks of at least eight games, improved MLB’s best record to 57-27.
Manager Brian Snitker has no explanation for how his team finds ways to win.
“I don’t know,” he said. “We just do.”
Elder (7-1) didn’t give up a run until the seventh. A.J. Minter came on and got out of a two-on jam by popping up All-Star José Ramírez, and Nick Anderson retired Myles Straw with two on in the eighth.
Raisel Iglesias worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 15th save.
BREWERS 8, CUBS 6: In Milwaukee, Jahmai Jones, who was signed just before Monday’s game, hit a pinch-hit, three-run double in his first big league appearance since 2021, helping Milwaukee rally past Chicago.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning, Jones hit a line drive on the first pitch from reliever Anthony Kay that one-hopped off the center field wall and scored Raimel Tapia, Christian Yelich and Owen Mill, tying the game at 6.
REDS 3, NATIONALS 2: In Washington, Joey Votto hit a two-run home run to help Cincinnati beat Washington.
It’s Votto’s fourth homer in 12 games this season coming off a 10-month absence. Reds starter Luke Weaver avoided a 10th consecutive no decision thanks to Ian Gibaut pitching out of a jam in the sixth inning. Freshly named All-Star Alexis Díaz picked up his 24th save.
American
ASTROS 12, RANGERS 11: In Arlington, Texas, José Abreu and Chas McCormick had back-to-back RBI doubles in the ninth inning and second-place Houston beat AL West-leading Texas after blowing an eight-run lead.
The Astros took three of four against their instate rival to move within three games of the division lead.
YANKEES 6, ORIOLES 3: In New York, Harrison Bader hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning and New York rallied past Baltimore in the opener of a four-game series between AL East playoff contenders. Anthony Volpe scored the tying run in the seventh on a wild pitch by All-Star reliever Yennier Cano before the Yankees completed the comeback