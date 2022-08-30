MIAMI – Freddie Freeman drove in the go-ahead run with a grounder in the top of the 10th inning, Chris Martin escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom half and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Monday night.
Trea Turner had his 1,000th career hit with an infield single against reliever Huascar Brazoban (0-1) to begin the Dodgers 10th, advancing automatic runner Cody Bellinger to third.
Freeman hit a grounder to first baseman Charles Leblanc, who got a forceout at second as Bellinger scored. Freeman had two earlier hits and leads the majors with 163.
Jon Berti walked to lead off the bottom half against reliever Craig Kimbrel (4-5) and Brian Anderson reached on a fielder’s choice, advancing automatic runner Joey Wendle to third. Kimbrel then walked JJ Bleday.
Martin relieved Kimbrel and struck out Garrett Cooper and retired Jacob Stallings on a popout to first for his first save.
The Dodgers, with the best record in the majors, took three of four in the series.
Michael Grove was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and started in place of the injured Tony Gonsolin. The right-hander allowed five hits, two runs, walked one and struck out four in 4 2/3 innings.
Marlins starter Pablo López was lifted after six innings. He allowed two runs, five hits, walked three and struck out six.
BLUE JAYS 5, CUBS 4,11 inn.: In Toronto, Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and singled home the winning run in the 11th as Toronto overcame a four-run deficit to defeat Chicago.
Jansen connected off Erich Uelmen for his 11th homer, then won it with a base hit to left field against Mark Leiter Jr. that scored Matt Chapman from second base and ended Toronto’s three-game skid.
Toronto tied it 4-all in the eighth when Cavan Biggio hit a two-out double off Manuel Rodríguez and scored on Chapman’s single.
The Cubs put runners at second and third with two outs in the 11th but Yimi Garcia struck out P.J. Higgins.