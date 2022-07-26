DETROIT – Eric Haase hit a grand slam off Sean Manaea, Jeimer Candelario homered twice and the Detroit Tigers routed the San Diego Padres 12-4 Monday night.
Miguel Cabrera hit his 506th career homer in the sixth inning and moved past Al Simmons for 13th on the career RBI list with 1,840.
Manaea (5-5) was pummeled for a career-worst nine runs in 3 1/3 innings, and his replacement, promising young left-hander MacKenzie Gore, was pulled with an apparent arm injury.
Gore, who once pitched for the Fort Wayne TinCaps, got four outs despite an average fastball velocity 2 mph slower than normal. He left with a trainer during the fifth inning.
The Tigers had lost 11 of 13, while San Diego lost its second in a row.
Five of the runs against Manaea were unearned. He gave up eight hits, including two home runs, and walked one batter while striking out nine.
The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the third on Jurickson Profar’s homer, but Detroit loaded the bases with no one out in the bottom of the inning on an error and two singles.
Javier Báez tied it with a sacrifice fly and Willi Castro moved to third. After Robbie Grossman popped out, Manaea walked Cabrera to reload the bases, and Haase hit a line drive to right that hit the top of the fence.
The play was originally ruled a double but changed to a grand slam via instant replay.
Candelario made it 6-1 with a long homer in the fourth, and Báez’s RBI double ended Manaea’s night later in the inning.
National
CUBS 3, PIRATES 2: In Chicago, Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and Chicago beat Pittsburgh for its fifth straight win.
Hoerner finished with two hits and two RBI. Rafael Ortega homered for Chicago, and Adrian Sampson pitched seven innings of two-run ball.
REDS 11, MARLINS 2: In Cincinnati, Jonathan India hit his first career grand slam and Brandon Drury connected for a three-run shot, helping Cincinnati pound banged-up Miami.
India and Donovan Solano each had three hits as last-place Cincinnati improved to 9-4 in its last 13 games. Since starting the season 3-22, the Reds have gone 34-36.
India returned to the lineup as the designated hitter after he was scratched ahead of Sunday’s 6-3 victory over St. Louis because of a bruised left thigh.