MILWAUKEE – Donovan Solano had a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Sunday.
Solano, who also had an RBI double in the eight, had an RBI flyball in the 10th off Devin Williams (2-2) as the Reds won for the eighth time in 10 games.
“That’s what we’re here for, … to win games,” Reds manager David Bell said. “… It’s really nice to have some success and see our team enjoy what’s happening. It’s good motivation to keep it going and finish out strong.”
Willy Adames and Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers. Hiura’s solo shot in the ninth tied the game off Reds closer Hunter Strickland (3-3), who got the win. Ross Detwiler worked a perfect 10th for his second career save and first since 2014.
National
MARLINS 3, CUBS 0: At Chicago, Jesús Luzardo allowed one hit over seven innings for his first win since April to help Miami avoid a three-game sweep.
Chicago had its five-game home win streak snapped and was shut out for the seventh time this season.
METS 5, BRAVES 2: At New York, Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start all season, pitching New York to its 12th victory in 14 games.
Pete Alonso drove in two runs and the first-place Mets finished with 19 strikeouts – including three in a row from closer Edwin Díaz to end it. They took four of five from Atlanta in their NL East showdown, extending their division lead to 61/2 games over the defending champs.
Pitching at home for the first time in 13 months, a dominant deGrom (1-0) retired his first 17 batters – 12 on strikeouts – before walking Ehire Adrianza with two outs in the sixth.
DODGERS 4, PADRES 0: At Los Angeles, Cody Bellinger hit two homers, Tyler Anderson allowed two hits over seven sparkling innings to improve to 13-1 and Los Angeles completed a statement-making sweep of revamped San Diego.
Freddie Freeman had two RBI singles in the major league-leading Dodgers’ eighth consecutive victory and their 30th in 35 games.
L.A. coolly opened up a 15 1/2-game lead in the NL West while outscoring the second-place Padres by a combined 20-4 in three victories at Chavez Ravine. Los Angeles has won 17 of its last 19 meetings with the Padres, who dropped to 1-4 with four consecutive defeats since their new sluggers arrived Wednesday, culminating in only their second shutout loss since May 18.
American
GUARDIANS 1, ASTROS 0: At Cleveland, Triston McKenzie held Houston to two hits and struck out eight in eight innings, and Luke Maile homered for the first time in three years as Cleveland earned a split of the four-game series with AL West-leading Houston.
McKenzie (8-8) retired 15 straight before pinch-hitter Kyle Tucker walked with one out in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Jose Altuve then bounced into an inning-ending double play.
RAYS 7, TIGERS 0: At Detroit, Yu Chang and Yandy Diaz drew bases-loaded walks in a seven-run ninth inning to lead Tampa Bay.
The Rays are the first team in the modern era to break a scoreless tie in the ninth inning or later with seven or more runs, all with two outs, according to STATS.
WHITE SOX 8, RANGERS 2: At Arlington, Texas, Andrew Vaughn had a two-run homer among his three hits, Luis Robert hit a two-run double, and A.J. Pollock had two doubles in a three-hit game as Chicago split the four-game series.
The victory pulled the White Sox within two games of first-place Minnesota in the AL Central and kept them three games behind in the wild-card race.