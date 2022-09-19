Fort Wayne was ranked the No. 2 minor-league sports market by Sports Business Journal, behind only Charleston, South Carolina, the publication announced Monday.
It is the ninth time SBJ has produced its rankings – the first coming out in 2005 – and it evaluated 195 markets. According to SBJ, “The majority of each market’s total score comes from its ability to retain its franchises, maintain its venues and attract spectators to games.”
Fort Wayne has had the most top-10 appearances in the SBJ rankings with eight, one more than Hershey-Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and two more than Toledo, Ohio, and San Bernadino County, California.
Fort Wayne was the ranked first in 2007.
This year, Tulsa, Oklahoma, ranked third. Toledo was fourth and Des Moines, Iowa, was fifth. There are ECHL hockey teams in each of the top four SBJ markets.
baseball
Giants’ GM named Tigers’ presidentScott Harris was hired as the Detroit Tigers’ president of baseball operations, leaving the San Francisco Giants after three years as general manager.The 36-year-old takes over for Tigers general manager Al Avila, who was fired Aug. 10. Detroit went 404-573 under Avila, who failed to take the team to the postseason during seven seasons overseeing baseball operations.
basketball
Mad Ants’ staff set
The Mad Ants unveiled their coaching staff for the coming season, announcing that head coach Tom Hankins is welcoming new assistants Dylan DeBusk, Justin Wetzel and James Cambronne. DeBusk had been the Indiana Pacers’ video coordinator. Wetzel had been an assistant with the Capital City Go-Go. He is a former head coach at Dickinson State University (2014-17) and the founder of the Native American & Indigenous Basketball Coaches Association. Cambronne, who will serve as an assistant coach and video coordinator, had been an assistant video coordinator with the New York Knicks.
IU OKs beer sales
Indiana will sell beer at men’s and women’s basketball games in Assembly Hall this year, the Hoosiers announced. The products will be available for fans over the age of 21 starting at Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7. Indiana has already introduced beer sales at football (in 2019), baseball, softball and men’s and women’s soccer games.
EMU player facing gun charges
Emoni Bates, who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop. The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a search turned up the weapon, said a spokesman for the Washtenaw County sheriff’s office. Defense attorney Steve Haney said that the vehicle and the gun didn’t belong to Bates.
football
IU kicker honored
Indiana kicker Charles Campbell was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after making four field goals against Western Kentucky, including the game-winner in overtime from 51 yards out on the game’s final play. His four field goals equaled a single-game program record and were tied for the most in FBS in Week 3.
golf
3RVRS final event filling up
The final event of the 3RVRS Golf Tour season is Saturday and Sunday at Cherry Hill Golf Club. There are gross and net divisions and registration can be done at www.3rvrsgolf.com/cherryhill. The field of 60 was halfway filled Monday night.
hockey
Oilers giving
Virtanen a chance
The Edmonton Oilers signed Jake Virtanen to a professional tryout agreement, two months after the former Vancouver forward was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged in January in connection with an incident in a downtown Vancouver hotel room in September 2017. He was with the Canucks when the allegations surfaced in May 2021 and the team placed him on leave and bought out his contract the following month. He was found not guilty in July.