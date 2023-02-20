It was banner weekend for the Indiana Tech men's and women's indoor track teams as well as the men's bowling and hockey teams.
The Tech men's and women's track sqauds both won Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference titles Saturday at the Doug Edgar Indoor Track.
Th Warrior men made it 11 in a row after scoring 203 points to hold off second-place Aquinas (171).
The Warriors had six individual champions including one relay team champion and scored as many as five in an event. There were only three events in which Indiana Tech did not score - 600m, 3000m, and 5000m. Madonna finished with four individual champions while Aquinas had three.
Newcomer of the Year went to Mason Murphy of Indiana Tech after he won the shot and finished third in the weight throw. Tech's Edgar was named Coach of the Year.
The Indiana Tech women scored 244 points to win the title, nearly doubling the score of the closest competitor. It's the fourth consecutive title and 12th overall for Tech.
The Warriors had nine individual champions, including relays, and had as many as five score in two events. The only events the Warriors did not score i were the 5000m and the pole vault.
Five records were broken at the meet: Maggie Whitney of Aquinas in the 600m (1:35.11), Lisa Voyles of Indiana Tech in the 1000m (2:50.31), Soyinne Grenyion of Indiana Tech in the 200m (24.17), Molly Harding of Aquinas in the 5000m (17:49.92), and Indiana Tech's 4x800 relay team of Haven Evans, Krista Boese, Olaide Olapade, and Voyles.
Juanita Webster-Freeman of Indiana Tech accounted for 40 points and was named the meet's Most Valuable Performer and Newcomer of the Year. She won the shot put and triple jump, finished second in the 60m hurdles and long jump, and was fifth in the 200m. There were multiple Most Outstanding Performers, all from Indiana Tech. Voyles (1000m) , Grenyion (200m), the 4x800 relay team of Evans, Boese, Olapade, and Voyles earned the honor with the highest places on the NAIA performance lists. Cornerstone's Malarie Pinwar earned Newcomer of the Year.
Edgar again was named Coach of the Year and Aquinas' Mike Wojciakowski was voted as the Champions of Character Coach.
Men's bowling
Starting a lineup of all freshmen and sophomores, the Indiana Tech men defeated Wichita State 2-0 at the PBA Collegiate Championships at Royal Pin Woodland on Sunday. The scores were 204-175 and 172-168.
Indiana Tech, the No. 4 seed, swept Tennessee Southern in the quarterfinals before defeating top-seeded Pikeville in seven games to reach the finals.
The Shocker men, champions of last year’s inaugural PBA Collegiate Invitational, earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. They overcame a 3-2 deficit against Lawrence Tech in the semifinals.
“Ever since the get-go, we just meshed super well,” Michael Harmon Jr. said. “We’ve got great guys that are just so appreciative of the moment and are just there and we'll support you, no matter what. I feel like that's definitely what helps us and differentiates us from other teams.”
Men's hockey
Indiana Tech won the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference men's hockey championship Saturday with a 22-2 league record and 65 points. It's the third consecutive title for the Warriors.
Indiana Tech now plays host to the WHAC men's hockey tournament that starts Friday as the No. 1 seed.