EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – So much had happened in a chaotic final round of the Evian Championship – a spectator unwittingly picking up a stray ball, a pair of four-putts in the final group, a seven-way tie for the lead – that it was hard to know what to expect as Brooke Henderson walked down the fairway on the 72nd hole.
The Canadian was in a share of the lead with LPGA rookie Sophia Schubert and had just had a lucky escape when her wild hook off the tee at the par-5 No. 18 flew into trees and bounced out to relative safety.
Now in the middle of the fairway, could Henderson make birdie to win the second major title of her career, six years after her first at the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016 when she was only 18?
Henderson handled the pressure, hitting her third shot to 8 feet and rolling in the putt for an even-par round of 71. She was soaked in champagne by fellow players after clinching a one-stroke victory that certainly didn’t come easy.
“Definitely not my best today,” Henderson said. “I just tried to stay patient and remind myself that I was still in it.”
After all, Henderson went into Sunday with a two-stroke lead and having barely been out of position all week at Evian Resort Golf Club in rounds of 64, 64 and 68.
That was wiped out after the first hole, though, thanks to a birdie from playing partner So Yeon Ryu (73) and a bogey from Henderson.
PGA: At Blaine, Minnesota, Tony Finau erased a five-shot deficit with 11 holes to play with a 4-under 67 to win the 3M Open by three shots for his second PGA Tour title in the last year.
Finau received plenty of help from Scott Piercy, who fell out of the lead with a triple bogey on the 14th hole and shot 41 on the back nine for a closing 76.
Finau finished at 17-under 267 with a bogey on the final hole at TPC Twin Cities.
Sungjae Im (68) and Emiliano Grillo (71) tied for second at 270. James Hahn surged up the board with a 65 to finish in a three-way tie for fourth place at 271 with Tom Hoge (70) and Piercy, who had set the 54-hole tourney record.
CHAMPIONS: At Perth, Scotland, Darren Clarke birdied the last hole to beat a resurgent Padraig Harrington and win the Senior British Open by one shot.
Clarke and Paul Broadhurst were tied going into the final round but it was Harrington, a three-time major winner, who shot 3-under 67 at Gleneagles to pressure Clarke on the last hole.
The 53-year-old Clarke held firm with a birdie to post a 69 to finish at 10-under 270 and add a senior major to his claret jug at the British Open in 2011.
DP WORLD: At Southport, England, Scotland’s Richie Ramsay claimed his fourth European tour title by winning the Cazoo Classic by one shot.
Ramsay holed a par put from 10 feet on the final hole at Hillside Golf Club. He shot 3-under 69 and finished on 14-under 274.