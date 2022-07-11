NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time.
Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth victory in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open.
Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the world.
It was the first time the PGA Tour co-sanctioned a European tour event.
“It’s just an honor to win the first one,” said Schauffele, who now has seven career titles on the PGA Tour.
His 8-foot par save on the par-3 17th at The Renaissance Club gave him a two-shot lead, and the 28-year-old from San Diego played it smartly from there. He took iron off the 18th tee to avoid trouble and wound up missing an 8-foot par try.
Schauffele finished at 7-under 273, one shot ahead of Kurt Kitayama (66).
The consolation for Kitayama was earning of three spots in the field at the British Open, his third straight time at golf’s oldest championship. The other two spots went to Brandon Wu and Jamie Donaldson, who tied for sixth.
Jordan Spieth was within one shot of the lead until pulling his tee shot on the 14th into high grass and making double bogey, then taking bogey on the 15th. Spieth had two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine and shot 72 to tie for 10th.
PGA/DP WORLD: In Nicholasville, Kentucky, Trey Mullinax won the rain-delayed Barbasol Championship for his first PGA Tour title, holing a 15-foot putt from the edge of the 18th green to beat Kevin Streelman by a stroke.
Mullinax, 30, followed the breakthrough putt with a celebratory fist pump and scream. He played 33 holes Sunday at Keene Trace, competing a 5-under 67 in the delayed third round and followed with a 66 to finish at 25-under 263.
Streelman’s hope of forcing a playoff ended when his 9-foot birdie putt rolled right. He settled for par and a 67.
Mullinax earned the last spot in the British Open at St. Andrews, with that tournament starting Thursday. The former Alabama player also gets spots in the 2023 PGA Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions.
CHAMPIONS: In Akron, Ohio, Jerry Kelly won the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship for the second time in three years, breaking away with two late birdies to beat defending champion Steve Stricker by two strokes.
Kelly closed with a 2-under 68, taking the outright lead with a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 16th and running in a 10-footer on the par-4 17th. He finished at 11-under 269 on Firestone’s South Course.
Kelly also won at Firestone in August 2020 and finished second last year. The 55-year-old Madison, Wisconsin, player has 10 PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning the Principal Charity Classic last month in Iowa, He won three times on the PGA Tour.