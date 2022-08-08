GREENSBORO, N.C. – Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II.
A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake.
No one came close the rest of the way.
The victory gave Kim instant membership on the PGA Tour, making him eligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week. He is No. 34, assured of playing two postseason events and with a reasonable shot at getting to the finale at East Lake.
Sungjae Im, who finished seven holes Sunday morning to take the 54-hole lead, had a 68 and tied for second along with John Huh (67).
Kim is the first PGA Tour winner born after 2000. Jordan Spieth was 19 when he won the John Deere Classic for his first tour win.
Rickie Fowler nailed down the final spot among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup that advance to the postseason, even though he missed the cut.
Justin Lower was set to be in the top 125 until missing a 6-foot par putt on the last hole.
DP WORLD: Callum Shinkwin of England claimed his second European tour title by closing with a 1-under 70 for a four-shot victory in the Cazoo Open in Newport, Wales, on Sunday.
Shinkwin finished at 12-under 272 at Celtic Manor, where he has now finished first, fourth and eighth in his last three visits.
A late charge from Scotland’s Connor Syme (68) secured second place on 8 under.
CHAMPIONS: Jerry Kelly missed a chance to win in regulation and then made short work in the playoff Sunday with a 4-foot birdie putt to win the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta, for his third title of the season on the PGA Tour Champions.
Kelly closed with a 3-under 67 and won the playoff over John Huston, who shot 65 in one of his best chances to win in his 11 years on the 50-and-older circuit.
The final round was so tight that five players finished one shot behind.
Kirk Triplett, who had the lead going into the final round, had a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th to join Kelly and Huston at 9-under 201. But it lost speed and caught the edge of the cup. Triplett shot 69.