DETROIT – Jayson Tatum started slow and finished strong with 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, leading the Boston Celtics to a 111-99 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
“You know at some point, he’s going to be a superstar,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said.
The All-Star forward missed his first five shots and had as many fouls (three) as field goals after missing 10 shots in the first half. Tatum made three 3-pointers and an array of driving layups in the third, scoring 18 points in the quarter to turn a seven-point halftime lead into a 18-point cushion.
“He took what the defense gave him,” Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said. “He got downhill. He was aggressive. I thought he took some really good shots early in the shot clock to keep his confidence going.”
With Tatum on the bench, Detroit rallied to pull within seven points midway through the fourth quarter. Seconds after entering the game, the All-NBA player promptly set up Robert Williams for a dunk on his fourth assist to help stunt the potential comeback.
Tatum was 11 of 23 overall, 3 of 9 on 3-pointers, and 9 of 10 at the line.
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, who averages 27 points, missed the game with a non-COVID illness. Sam Hauser filled in, making his first start in two seasons, and had five 3-pointers in the first half when he scored all of his 15 points. He was informed of the opportunity about 90 minutes before the game started.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 for the Pistons and rookie Jaden Ivey had 14 points and five assists.
CAVALIERS 114, WIZARDS 91: In Washington, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scored 23 points apiece and Donovan Mitchell added 21 to lead Cleveland in a rout of Washington.
All five Cleveland starters were in double figures by halftime, and the Cavaliers won for the fourth time in five games. Evan Mobley finished with 16 points and Isaac Okoro contributed 12.
Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points for Washington, which has lost three straight following a six-game winning streak. The Wizards were playing without Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma.
BULLS 128, SPURS 104: In Chicago, Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Chicago handed San Antonio its ninth straight loss.
Andre Drummond set season highs with 21 points and 15 rebounds, helping the Bulls match a season high with their third straight win. Zach LaVine scored 20 points and DeMar DeRozan had 19 as the Bulls got some payback for a loss at San Antonio in October. It was tied at 85 late in the third quarter when Chicago went on a 23-3 run.
Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 21 points. Malaki Branham added 15.