MILWAUKEE – Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks responded to the Indiana Pacers’ fast start by delivering a dominant performance down the stretch.
During the early 2:30 p.m. game to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists for his third straight double-double and the Bucks rallied to beat the Pacers 132-119 on Monday.
The Pacers had led 76-65 at the break after matching their highest first-half point total of the season.
“I think that we slowed them down just enough,” Holiday said. “They were running that first half, boy. It was like how Golden State tries to do, how Houston used to do. They ran fast. They run fast, they shoot 3s. They were pretty much getting things in the paint and getting 3s at the same time.”
Neither team was at full strength.
The Bucks played without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for a third straight game due to left knee soreness. Indiana was missing leading scorer and NBA assists leader Tyrese Haliburton for a third straight game due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise.
The Pacers still led most of the way, with Myles Turner scoring 30 points after missing three games with back spasms and T.J. McConnell adding a career-high 29 points – including 25 in the first half – plus nine assists.
Milwaukee eventually handed Indiana its fourth straight loss by outscoring the Pacers 39-21 in the fourth quarter. Holiday scored 21 of his points after halftime to lead the comeback.
“He’s just an unreal player on both ends,” McConnell said. “Should be the defensive player of the year for a couple of seasons. And his offensive game, he just plays at his own pace, can score at all three levels. He’s just unbelievably good.”
Holiday shot 13 of 19 overall and 5 of 8 from 3-point range. The Bucks went 23 of 46 from beyond the arc and had their most 3-pointers this season.
Brook Lopez had 19 points, Allen 17 and Nwora 14 for the Bucks. Buddy Hield scored 18 and Bennedict Mathurin added 12 for the Pacers.
CELTICS 130, HORNETS 118: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Jayson Tatum had 51 points including seven 3-pointers, and Boston defeated Charlotte for the second time in three days.
Derrick White scored 19 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 as the Celtics won their seventh straight game.
Jalen McDaniels led the Hornets with a career-high 26 points.
CAVALIERS 113, PELICANS 103: In Cleveland, Darius Garland scored 30 points, Jarrett Allen added 24 and Cleveland rallied in the fourth quarter with star Donovan Mitchell injured on the bench to beat New Orleans.
Mitchell scored 11 points in 22 minutes before sitting out the fourth with a strained left groin.
GRIZZILES 136, SUNS 106: In Memphis, Tennessee, Ja Morant scored 29 points, Desmond Bane added 28 and Memphis extended its season-high winning streak to 10 by beating injury-depleted Phoenix. The Suns played without starters Chris Paul and Devin Booker.
Former PFW standout John Konchar was ill and did not play for Memphis.