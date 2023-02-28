NEW YORK – Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley each scored 23 points, and the surging New York Knicks knocked the Boston Celtics out of the top spot in the NBA with their sixth straight victory, 109-94 on Monday night.
Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum struggled through a 6-for-18 shooting performance and was ejected in the fourth quarter after picking up his second technical foul. He finished with 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
Jalen Brunson added 17 points for the Knicks (36-27), who inched ahead of Brooklyn into fifth place in the Eastern Conference.
Malcolm Brogdon scored 22 for the Celtics (44-18), who were missing All-Star Jaylen Brown due to personal reasons. They slipped percentage points behind Milwaukee (43-17), which has won 14 straight and now owns the NBA’s best record.
Marcus Smart added 19 points but Boston missed 20 of its first 22 attempts from 3-point range.
New York took control in the second quarter and never gave it up. The margin was in double digits for most of the second half, with the Celtics unable to shoot well enough to sustain any good stretch.
Tatum beat the 76ers on Saturday in Philadelphia with a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left, but he missed his first six 3-point tries Monday and finished 1 for 9 behind the arc.
His driving dunk in the third quarter was followed by his first technical foul for hanging onto the rim. He picked up his second and was thrown out after his final 3-point miss, screaming and gesturing believing he was fouled.
HORNETS 117, PISTONS 106: In Charlotte, North Carolina, LaMelo Ball made six 3-pointers before breaking his right ankle in the third quarter, and Charlotte held on to beat Detroit.
Terry Rozier scored 22 points and Gordon Hayward had 19 points for Charlotte, which is still second-to-last in the Eastern Conference standings — ahead of only Detroit.
Ball finished with 18 points. Hamidou Diallo and James Wiseman each scored 23 points for the Pistons.
HEAT 101, 76ERS 99: In Philadelphia, Jimmy Butler hit an acrobatic reverse layup in the final minutes, and his 23 points led five players in double figures as Miami edged Philadelphia.
James Harden had a chance to win the game for the 76ers, but his 3-point try at the buzzer bounced off the back of the rim. Gabe Vincent scored 14 points and Bam Adebayo added 13.
Joel Embiid led all scorers with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Harden finished with 20 points and 12 assists.
James hurt
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers may miss multiple weeks with an injury to his right foot, a person familiar with the situation said.
The full extent of the injury is not yet known and more test results were pending.
The Lakers had already ruled James out for today’s game at Memphis with what they called right foot soreness.
James played 37 minutes in the Lakers’ 111-108 win at Dallas on Sunday